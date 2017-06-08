Nelnet opens new building in Telegraph District

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

What once was a windowless brick building is now a landmark in Lincoln's Telegraph District.

Located at 21st and Capitol Parkway sits the building that once housed the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph building.

It’s now a new home for Nelnet, a student loan servicer.

Nelnet CEO Jeff Noordhoek is excited about the new location, he said.

"This building is truly evidence of our love and yours for the Lincoln community,” Noordhoek said. “It's an investment in our people and the future of our city that we care so deeply about."

He also said this move was needed.

"Nelnet is growing dramatically. So right now we have about 4,127 associates. About 2,667 of them in Lincoln and we're growing. We have hundreds of open positions so we need space,” Noordhoek said.

Nelnet 500 associates move to this building on Monday.

This leaves room in both this location and their downtown location to add more jobs.

It means a lot to the company that the building is part of the developing telegraph district, Noordhoek said.

"It's very exciting to see an old warehouse district convert into a new community."

This building marks the second step in phase one of renovating the Telegraph District, Clay Smith of Speedway Properties said.

"The telegraph district fulfills the original dream of Antelope Valley to revitalize and use it as a catalyst for more revitalization of the neighborhoods surrounding the valley."

Since Speedway properties and the city have been developing the telegraph district, Speedway has acquired 20 properties east of downtown.

City leaders say this project will change the face of downtown Lincoln.

"We want to reinvest in our hometown and make it grow and prosper and we want to partner with other local companies to create new opportunities for our friends and neighbors,” Smith said.

Officials say it looks like the telegraph district will be fully developed within five years.

The area will be home to restaurants, businesses, retail stores, residences and more.