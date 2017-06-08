Saltdogs sweep Canaries with 4-1 win Thursday night at Haymarket Park

Posted by: Sports

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs got a quality start from Seth Webster and a three-hit night from Trever Adams to win their eighth straight home game 4-1 over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Saltdogs did not need a walk-off, ending their streak of five straight walk-off wins at home. The streak set an independent baseball record and tied a MLB record.

Webster earned the win for the Saltdogs, going seven innings and allowing just one run on five hits. The sidearm pitcher struck out eight Canaries.

The right-hander was a part of two impressive pitching statistics from the series. The Saltdogs pitchers didn’t allow a run for a stretch of 22 innings and didn’t allow a hit over 13 straight frames. The Canaries went from the seventh inning of game one until the seventh inning of game three without scoring. They were held hitless from the second inning of game two until the fourth inning of game three.

The Saltdogs grabbed the lead in the second inning on Thursday night. Trever Adams hit a two-out, two-run home run to deep center field that scored Tommy Mendonca.

They added a run in the fourth inning. Adams hit a double to get in scoring position and scored on a Randolph Oduber double.

Sioux Falls broke out of their drought in the seventh. Aaron Gretz doubled to start the inning and scored after Chris Jacobs doubled in the next at bat. Then, Blake Schmit recorded an infield single and Ty Morrison reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases with no outs. Webster locked in and got two fly outs and a strikeout in the next three batters to escape with the score still 3-1.

The Saltdogs added an insurance run in the eighth. Curt Smith started the inning with a double. After the next two batters were retired, Adams came through again with a RBI single.

Fabio Martinez and Cameron McVey combined to throw two perfect innings of relief. McVey notched his first save of the season.

The Saltdogs set a season-high with eight extra-base hits. They hit seven doubles in the game.

4,668 fans watched the game, the biggest crowd at Haymarket Park this season.