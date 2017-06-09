I-80 collision killed 2 in western Nebraska, patrol says

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say two people have been killed in a collision on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Ogallala. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and rammed into a westbound pickup.

The patrol says the driver of the westbound truck died at the scene. The other driver was pronounced dead at Ogallala Community Hospital. Their names won't be released until relatives have been notified about the deaths.