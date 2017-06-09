Council to consider demolishing councilman's eyesore carwash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP)

Bellevue City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to demolish a councilman's eyesore carwash.

Several residents have complained about the closed Big John's Car Wash, which sits in disrepair on the southwest side of the Omaha suburb.

Bellevue code says buildings can be declared nuisances and torn down for several reasons, including whether the building has fallen in assessed value by half. That's the case for the unkempt carwash.

Its owner, Councilman Pat Shannon, didn't immediately respond to messages Friday from The Associated Press.

His council colleague, Paul Cook, says he hopes Shannon will come before the council with plans to get the property rehabbed and put back into use.