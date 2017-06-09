Water main break leaves vine to one lane

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The westbound lanes of Vine Street between 27th and 33rd streets have been closed due to a water main break and valve repair work. Two Lincoln Water System (LWS) crews are working on the repairs, which are expected to be completed today. Roadway replacement is expected to begin tomorrow, with one lane of westbound traffic restored by Saturday evening.



For more information on LWS, visit water.lincoln.ne.gov. For current information on street closures, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures).