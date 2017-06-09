Household hazardous waste collections

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 16th at Union College, South 52nd and Cooper Ave or on Saturday, June 17th at the ContiTech/Veyance facility, 4021 N 56th Street.

These events are sponsored by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and coordinated in partnership with Union College and ContiTech/Veyance. Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

A complete list of accepted items is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: household). Items NOT accepted include latex paint, motor oil, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries.

For information on recycling these and other materials, check the “Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide” at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide). No business waste will be accepted.

The events are free of charge to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. Donations are accepted at the collection.

The household hazardous waste program is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.