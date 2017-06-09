Public encouraged to take city golf survey

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to share recent golf experiences by taking the second annual Lincoln City Golf Customer Satisfaction Survey at lincolncitygolf.org. Paper copies are also available at the five Lincoln municipal golf courses and at the Parks and Recreation office, 3140 “N” Street, Suite 300. The survey runs through Sunday, July 9, 2017.

“We aspire for our golf customers to encounter helpful, courteous staff and quality playing conditions as they golf the Lincoln City courses,” said Lincoln City Golf Coordinator Wade Foreman. “The feedback that we receive from this short survey helps us to understand what the golfing public values and where improvements can be made in the near future. Our goal is to improve upon the golfers overall experience at our five municipal golf courses, and we appreciate each golfer taking the time to complete this short survey.”

The City operates the nine-hole Ager Junior Golf Course and four 18-hole courses: Highlands, Holmes, Mahoney and Pioneers. For more information and to book a tee time, visit lincolncitygolf.org.