Portions of Sumner and Oldham Streets to close June 12th

Portions of Sumner and Oldham Streets to close June 12th

Beginning Monday, June 12, Sumner and Oldham streets from 53rd to 56th streets will be closed until September for water main replacement. 

Work also will be done on 53rd St. from Oldham to Sumner Streets and on 56th St. from Franklin to Oldham streets. 

The City and contractor will work with residents to maintain access during construction.

