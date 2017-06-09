Nebraska's new State Reptile

Nebraska now has a State Reptile!

Nebraska Game and Parks announced that the ornate box turtle has won. They had an online vote that was open to the public.

A total of 13,608 votes were cast. The ornate box turtle received 5,109 votes, followed by the common snapping turtle with 2,597; the bullsnake with 2,186 votes; the western hognose with 1,429 votes; the six-lined racerunner with 1,333 votes; and the prairie lizard with 946.