First ever State of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System address

For the first time, comments about veteran health care across Nebraska and Western Iowa were heard in a state address.

Health Director Don Burman laid out the current and future plans for the system.

He says they rank 4th out of 143 on a scale used to analyze quality of care, but recognizes strengths and weaknesses.

"We always want to be number one,” Don Burman, Director, said. “I don't know if we will very be, but were going to try as hard as we can,

He says the number one concern is getting providers in a rural network.

"There are years that we will get 40 applications for one job and then there are years we are doing outreach,” Elieen Kingston, Director for Patient Care, said.

A lot of concern was put on what's called Community to Care Service. It was started in 2014 and uses a third party contractor to handle appointments and the payment process.

But, many say it's not working; including those in the healthcare industry.

"It's not getting paid and the patient is receiving the bill from the hospital," crowd member, said.

"There are a lot of issues with payment,” Burman, said. “We heard from our providers that they weren't being paid, so in one month alone, we sent over 1,000 complaints to the central office."

Jenny Rosenbalm, Business Office Director, says they will be introducing a new system called Community Care 2.0.

They are the first of 8 facilities to use it.

Rosenbalm says, hopefully, it will give the VA more control over the contractors.

"Were trying to get health net to try and get things moving i wish we could pay it ourselves but we can't," Rosenbalm, said.

They will introduce this new program once the funding for community care ends.

They expect that at the end of the fiscal year.