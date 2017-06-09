Huskers enjoy strong showing at USA Junior World Team Trials

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - At the 2017 USA Wrestling Freestyle Junior World Team Trials at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday afternoon, four members of the Nebraska wrestling team competed for a spot on the USA junior team, including Collin Purinton, Chad Red Jr., Eric Schultz and Taylor Venz. Despite impressive performances, none of the Huskers advanced to the finals on Friday night.

A late takedown from Wisconsin's Cole Martin propelled him past Chad Red Jr. by a score of 3-2 in the round of 16 at 66 kg/145 pounds. Red Jr. bounced back though and cruised through the consolation bracket beating Dylan Thurston of Illinois by tech fall, Ben Freeman of Michigan RTC, 8-6 and Jarod Verkleeren of Young Guns, 4,3. In the fifth round, he dominated Alexander Lloyd of the Minnesota Storm, 20-10 after a huge second period. Red Jr. advanced to the consolation semifinals where Kanen Storr (Cyclone RTC) halted Red Jr.'s momentum, defeating the Husker by tech fall.

In the round of 32 at 66 kg/145 pounds, Collin Purinton lost by a 14-6 decision to Patricio Lugo. He moved to the consolation bracket, where he earned a first-round bye. Purinton defeated Yahya Thomas (Chicago RTC), 10-6 in the second round, before falling to Missouri Wrestling Federation's Brock Mauller by tech fall.

At 96 kg/211 pounds, Jackson Striggow defeated Eric Schultz by a score of 9-2. Schultz earned a first-round bye in the consolation bracket and was later defeated by Benjamin Darmstadt (New York RTC), 4-2.

In the 84kg/185 pounds quarterfinals, Taylor Venz fell to Keegan Moore, 11-6. In the consolation bracket, Moore was pinned by Devin Skatzka (2:18).

The USA Wrestling Freestyle World Team Trials will take place on Saturday, with former Huskers Jordan Burroughs and James Green set to compete. Tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com/USAWrestling and live streams and results can be seen at arena.flowrestling.org.

66 kg/145 pounds

Round of 32: Patricio Lugo (Gladiator Wrestling) defeats Collin Purinton (Nebraska), 14-6.

CONS 16-2: Collin Purinton (Nebraska) defeats Yahya Thomas (Chicago RTC), 10-6.

CONS 8-1: Brock Mauller (Missouri Wrestling Federation) defeats Collin Purinton (Nebraska), 10-0.

66 kg/145 pounds

Round of 16: Cole Martin (Wisconsin) defeats Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 3-2.

CONS 16-2: Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) defeats Dylan Thurston (Illinois), 10-0.

CONS 8-1: Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) defeats Ben Freeman (Michigan RTC), 8-6.

CONS 8-2: Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) defeats Jarod Verkleeren (Young Guns), 4-3.

CONS 4: Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) defeats Alexander Lloyd (Minnesota Storm), 20-10.

CONS Semifinals: Kanen Storr (Cyclone RTC) defeats Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 10-0.

84 kg/185 pounds

Round of 8: Keegan Moore (OKST/Cowboy Wrestling Club) defeats Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 11-6.

CONS 8-2: Devin Skatzka (Hoosier Wrestling Club) defeats Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 6-6. (PIN, 2:18)

96 kg/211 pounds

Round of 16: Jackson Striggow (Michigan RTC) defeats Eric Schultz (Nebraska), 9-2

CONS 8-1: Benjamin Darmstadt (New York RTC) defeats Eric Schultz (Nebraska), 4-2.