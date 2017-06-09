LFR breaks ground on a new fire station

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is one step closer to better serving northwest Lincoln.

The department broke ground on its new station 11 Friday morning.

It will be located near northwest 48th and west Adams.

City leaders and neighbors joined the firefighters to celebrate the station's new home.

"I’m very excited to see a new station going up. It's been long overdue,” Neighbor Patrick Reagan said.

LFR didn't waste anytime after the groundbreaking. Construction began right away.

This building will replace the current station 11 that's housed at the airport.

The department said the new location is key.

Firefighters said it will help them improve response times in the area.

"It was so buried deep into the airport that to get to the customers the help they need there was just an artificial delay, an unnecessary delay in the distance. So, this just puts us closer,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Micheal Despain said.

It's one of five stations coming to Lincoln.

It hasn't built a new one in more than 20 years.

The city gave $2.5 million to pay for the facility.

It will not be funded by the quarter cent tax increase that will pay for the other four stations.

LFR said it's grateful for the investment.

"That is a considerable investment in the community and we're so appreciative that our elected officials recognized that we need to be here,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Pat Borer said.

The work should be completed by next spring.

LFR said the next station that will be built is the joint police and fire one near 66th and Pine Lake.

The other three should also break ground this fall as well or next spring.