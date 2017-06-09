Nebraska National Guard is helping its own

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Members of the Nebraska National Guard joined forces to create the National Guard Foundation.

In the year the foundation's been around it’s done a lot of good.

Being deployed creates a hardship for the soldier and their family, a few members of the National Guard wanted to do something about it.

"We found there was a need being unmet so we wanted to get together, so a very small team of us created the Nebraska National Guard Foundation so we could minimize those hardships,” said Doug Carlson, president of the foundation.

The foundation is a non–profit organization that provides emergency aid and other services to members of the Nebraska National Guard.

Last year they provided $50,000 in assistance to 41 families in emergency situations, Carlson said.

"W had a sergeant on the airside, a young guy with a young wife and child, and this young child needed a helmet and insurance would not pay for that helmet so what we did is we gave them the money to that helmet and now that little girl is toddling around the house driving mom and dad happily crazy,” Carlson said.

Carlson said they’ve also helped families visit their critically wounded loved ones.

They work to provide a sense of normalcy to families that have loved ones deployed.

"We took those deployed soldiers and airmen's families to a tour of the stadium which is really a great thing to do. We also did a Halloween event for them,” Carlson said.

Doug said all this is in an effort to support the National Guard and their loved ones during their service.

"We stand behind them because they are so willing, so bravely standing in front of us,” Carlson said.

The foundation is made up of volunteers.

"We do not get paid for this. It really is just a small group of passionate people,” Carlson said.

The National Guard Foundation works with other organizations across Lincoln to raise money for their cause.

100 percent of the money they raise goes straight to Nebraska's soldiers.

