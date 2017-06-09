Huskers earn three more Second-Team All-America Honors

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

EUGENE, Ore. - The Nebraska track and field team earned three more second-team All-America honors on the men's final day of competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on Friday.

High jumpers Mike McCann and Landon Bartel both cleared 6-9 3/4 (2.08m) before missing at 6-11 3/4 (2.13m). McCann tied for 13th overall as a result of clearing the height on his first attempt. Bartel cleared on his second attempt and tied for 15th. Both earned second-team All-America honors.

Big Ten discus champion and defending national champion Nick Percy had a tough day in the discus, throwing a best of 184-2 (56.15m) on his second attempt. He finished 14th overall to receive second-team All-America accolades.

Freshman Isaiah Griffith finished 21st in the triple jump in his first appearance in the event at nationals. Griffith jumped 49-7 3/4 (15.13m) on his second attempt to add USTFCCCA honorable-mention accolades to his second-team All-America honor in the long jump on Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman Nick Coghill finished 24th in the discus with a mark of 157-0 (47.87m) to also receive USTFCCCA honorable mention in his first trip to nationals.

The Husker women will have two athletes competing in tomorrow's women's finals. Petra Luteran will compete in the high jump at 5 p.m. (CT), and Angela Mercurio will participate in the triple jump at 5:40 p.m.