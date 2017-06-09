Excellence in Education: Irving choral music camp

Some middle school students got to show what they learned in camp.



Friday was the last day of choral music camp.

Camp members had their final concert Friday. It was held at Irving Middle School. The choral music camp is open to 6th thru 8th graders..

There were both large and small ensembles. Participants even added choreography to some songs.

"We do 3 choral songs and we have one that's a dance. Then we also have musical groups, so we get to pick a group and do a song from the musical that's really fun," says Eveda Palmer, freshman.



"It's super fun to see Mrs. Hunt be able to mobilize these kids and seeing how it is on their 1st day compared to their last day and seeing how well they'll do and how into it everyone is. It's awesome," says Landen Beard, teacher.

Choir members develop fundamental vocal skills and learn to understand important music theory concepts through small group voice sessions..