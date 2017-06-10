Husker receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. cited for marijuana possess - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Husker receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. cited for marijuana possession

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession. 

Officers found 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a dorm room at the Selleck Quadrangle residence hall. 

Officers were called to the room after a resident director detected possible narcotics use. 

UNLPD says possession of less than an ounce of marijuana is a misdemeanor offense. 

Johnson Jr. is the son of former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. 

