Husker receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. cited for marijuana possession

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.

Officers found 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a dorm room at the Selleck Quadrangle residence hall.

Officers were called to the room after a resident director detected possible narcotics use.

UNLPD says possession of less than an ounce of marijuana is a misdemeanor offense.

Johnson Jr. is the son of former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.