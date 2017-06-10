Saltdogs win ninth-straight, defeat Stockade 10-5

LINCOLN – Randolph Oduber notched three hits to help the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Salina Stockade 10-5 in front of 7,732 fans at Haymarket Park.

The enormous crowd was 247 people short of the all-time record. 7,797 fans watched the Saltdogs face Duluth Superior on June 23, 2001 in the inaugural year of the team.

The victory was the Saltdogs’ ninth straight win at home, setting a new record for longest home winning streak in one season. Lincoln reached eight straight in both 2003 and 2007. The Saltdogs won 10 straight home games from the end of the 2006 season through the beginning of the 2007 season.

Bennett Parry recorded his first win of the season by going six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. He struck out four and walked two batters. Parry’s second quality start of the season keeps his ERA at 1.47 for the season.

The Saltdogs jumped in front in the bottom of the first inning. Brendan O’Brien started the game with a single and then stole second base and third base. He scored on a Cesar Valera single. After a Curt Smith single, Valera scored on a Tommy Mendonca RBI sacrifice fly that was misplayed in right field.

The runs continued in the second inning as Dashenko Ricardo led off with a single. Then, Oduber smacked a ball off the top of the restrooms beyond the left field fence. It was his team-high fifth home run of the season. Next, Brendan O’Brien got aboard with a walk and stole second base, his third stolen base of the game. He scored on a Brandon Jacobs sac fly and Cesar Valera scored on a Curt Smith sac fly to make it 6-0.

Salina tallied one run in the top of the third inning but the Saltdogs answered back. Trever Adams hit a solo home run in the first at bat of the bottom of the third. It was his second home run in the last two days.

The Saltdogs earned three more runs in the sixth inning. Brendan O’Brien notched an RBI single and Brandon Jacobs doubled in two more runs.

Salina’s Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run in the third inning. It was the first home run allowed by a Saltdogs pitcher since May 30th against Texas. Lincoln pitching has allowed just six home runs this season, the lowest total in the American Association.

The Saltdogs try to win their tenth straight home game Saturday night at 6:45 PM. Coverage begins at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.