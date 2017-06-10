Nebraska AG hires staffer to coordinate sex assault program

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska attorney general's office has hired a staffer to coordinate a new state program designed to help sexual assault victims.

Anne Boatright will serve as the state's forensic nursing coordinator. Attorney General Doug Peterson announced the new position Friday.

Boatright, a nurse, will manage a program created by lawmakers last year to improve sexual assault examinations and help pay for them. The program was designed to ensure that sex assault victims and law enforcement won't have to pay the cost of an exam.

State officials have said the previous system prompted questions about who pays for the exams and when. The law shifts the onus off of law enforcement. The cost would instead be covered with private, state and federal money.