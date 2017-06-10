Nebraska recognized for helping unemployed find jobs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Department of Labor has won two national awards for its reemployment program and the system it uses for unemployment insurance.

The American Institute for Full Employment has given the state its 2016 Full Employment Best Practices Award. The award recognizes Nebraska for frequent interaction with the unemployed and using new technological tools to help people find jobs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the reemployment program is helping employers expand opportunities for residents. The state's most recent unemployment rate was 3 percent, lower than the national average of 4.4 percent.

The National Association of State Workforce Agencies has recognized Nebraska and four other states for efficiently communicating with employers to process unemployment insurance benefit claims.