State agency helps Nebraska residents cool down in heat

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is looking to help residents beat the heat this summer.

The department offers two programs: One that provides electric fans through local organizations and another that helps in paying summer cooling bills.

Thirty-two organizations in 24 Nebraska counties work with the agency to distribute fans to needy citizens and distributed more than 5,600 fans statewide last year.

The cooling bill payment program uses federal money left over from the winter heating program. To qualify, a person in the household must be 70 or older, be receiving Aid to Dependent Children with a child 5 or younger, or be more susceptible to heat because of a medical condition. Income limits apply.

More information on the programs can be found at http://dhhs.ne.gov/EnergyAssistance .