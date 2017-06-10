Woman's leg nearly severed after car hits her

Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.More >>
Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.More >>
Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.More >>
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.More >>
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police say Husker wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession.More >>
During the search, 35 one pound packages of crystal methamphetamine was located in the rear cargo area.More >>
During the search, 35 one pound packages of crystal methamphetamine was located in the rear cargo area.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed in a collision on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed in a collision on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.More >>
Channel 8 KLKN-TV announced changes to their weather team today. Roger Moody, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, informed the staff that Luke Dorris is leaving the station to accept a position at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, FL. Moody simultaneously announced that Dean Wysocki, the station’s first Chief Meteorologist, is returning to Lincoln’s Own ABC.More >>
Channel 8 KLKN-TV announced changes to their weather team today. Roger Moody, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, informed the staff that Luke Dorris is leaving the station to accept a position at WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami, FL. Moody simultaneously announced that Dean Wysocki, the station’s first Chief Meteorologist, is returning to Lincoln’s Own ABC.More >>
Bellevue City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to demolish a councilman's eyesore carwash.More >>
Bellevue City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on whether to demolish a councilman's eyesore carwash.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>
It's been tough, but reality is slowly setting in for the family and friends of Josiah LaRue.More >>
Adam West, an American actor best known for his superhero role in the 1960s series "Batman," died Friday night in Los Angeles, his family said.More >>
Adam West, an American actor best known for his superhero role in the 1960s series "Batman," died Friday night in Los Angeles, his family said.More >>