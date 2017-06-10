Northeastern Nebraska man killed in fall from balcony

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.

The accident happened Thursday night. Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn says officers responded to a 9:45 p.m. call of a man injured in a fall.

Upon arriving, officers found Clay Block, of Wayne, unresponsive on the sidewalk on the south side of the building.

A witness reported that Block had fallen from a second-story egress balcony and landed on the concrete below.

Block was taken to a Wayne hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into Block's death continues.

