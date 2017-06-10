Adam West dies at 88 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Adam West dies at 88

Adam West dies at 88

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Adam West, an American actor best known for his superhero role in the 1960s series "Batman," died Friday night in Los Angeles, his family said. He was 88.

The West family shared the news on Facebook, writing that the actor died "after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him."

Read more:

http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/adam-west-star-batman-tv-series-dead-88/story?id=47957680&cid=clicksource_4380645_2_three_posts_vert_image

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.