Adam West dies at 88

Adam West, an American actor best known for his superhero role in the 1960s series "Batman," died Friday night in Los Angeles, his family said. He was 88.

The West family shared the news on Facebook, writing that the actor died "after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him."

