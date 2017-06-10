Kids from low income families get to shop for Father's Day gifts

With Father's Day fast approaching, the Center For People In Need held its 10th annual Father's Day shopping event.

Children ages 3-18 from low income families got to pick out gifts for their dads, all at no cost to the families.

Gifts ranged from grilling utensils to cologne.

"Every variety of gift you can imagine - and that's what's great about it - they really get a choice and they can get what their fathers would want," said Beatty Brash, the Center's executive director.

Over 140 families participated in the event, and over 400 kids got to pick out gifts - which were all donated or bought with donated money.

"Donations that we bring in from private donors, we use that money to go out and shop and then put together the gifts," said Ashton Juarez, the Center's food distribution coordinator.

"We have tool boxes out there, headphones, sunglasses and things that are a little bit smaller, but things that are able to bring huge, huge smiles to their faces."