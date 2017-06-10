State Patrol to up number of troopers at lakes

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Nebraska State Patrol is upping the number of troopers on the road near Lancaster county lakes until mid–August.

It's all in the name of safety.

"We're able to put extra troopers on, working extra hours, patrolling the area lakes,” Sgt. Vernon Baron said. “The goal is to reduce any possibility of accidents or crashes, specifically when there's alcohol involved."

This is all made possible by a grant SP got from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

"It's going to save lives,” Sheryl Walker, Pawnee Lake go-er said.

Barton says they've received this grant before, and the money comes at the right time.

More people die from drunken driving accidents during the summer than other times of the year.

Lake–goers appreciate that State Patrol is working to keep crash numbers low.

"I appreciate their efforts because there are kids that sneak out to the lakes, I know when I was younger I did, and I know that sometimes you drink a little too much and you think you can drive home and you can't,” Walker said.

While you can have alcohol in most Nebraska State Parks, there are some specific rules.

Drinking isn't allowed on campgrounds during quiet hours– between 10 pm and 6 am. It's also illegal to drink in parking lots and designated beaches.

Barton also reminds you that driving with a BAC over .08 is illegal.

"We're not there to infringe on anybody's fun,” he said. “It's the rule breakers and the people that are, the small group of people that over–intoxicate are the ones– typically that are causing problems.”

He said they just want everyone to have a fun and safe summer.

They will be doing vehicle checks and patrolling the parks and roads at Branched Oak, Pawnee, Blue Stem and Stage Coach lakes.

Barton said if you're following the rules, you have nothing to worry about.