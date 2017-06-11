Two new specialty plates coming next year - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two new specialty plates coming next year

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year.
        ``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years. Planned Parenthood is also about two-thirds of the way to the 250 prepaid applications it needs to create a plate with the slogan ``My Body, My Choice.''
        The new plates will be available in January. Each will cost $5 more than a standard plate.
        Proceeds from the Native American plate will fund college scholarships and youth leadership camps through the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. Additional revenue from the ``Choose Life'' plate will supplement federal funds for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.