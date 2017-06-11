Two new specialty plates coming next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year.

``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years. Planned Parenthood is also about two-thirds of the way to the 250 prepaid applications it needs to create a plate with the slogan ``My Body, My Choice.''

The new plates will be available in January. Each will cost $5 more than a standard plate.

Proceeds from the Native American plate will fund college scholarships and youth leadership camps through the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. Additional revenue from the ``Choose Life'' plate will supplement federal funds for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.