Battle of the Badges charity paintball game

A paintball show down between local first responders for a good cause took place Sunday afternoon.

Members of Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and rescue gathered at CJ's Paintball, which is located south of Lincoln, for the Battle of the Badges.

They're raising money for three charities including Operation Warm and Santa Cop.

Organizers said this was a good way to de–stress and bond.

"This gives us the opportunity to kind get to know each other, connect with each other one on one as well as do what we're ultimately what we are here for help our community and help our city,” Firefighter Christopher Gutierrez said.

He helped coordinate the event.

Officers and firefighters weren't the only ones to get in on the fun.

Other law enforcement agencies, emergency workers and various community members participated as well.

They were playing LFR’s team or LPD’s.

Players said the competition got heated.

"It was pretty intense, but I’m kind of a baby. So, I was a little bit nervous, but there was some guys out there really shooting away and I would just hide,” LFR Team Member Melodi Wheeler said.

"Oh, it's intense. I mean they're fire guys. Our job is that we make sure that we win. We did. We pulled off the victory for the first game any way,” LPD Team member Deputy Steve Zieg said.

About 70 people came out to play.

More than $1,000 was raised.

CJ's will also donate half of the entire day's proceeds as well.

Its owner said he's just wanted to pay it forward.

"I’m a volunteer fire fighter as well. It's all helping other people and that's what I am all about,” CJ’s Paintball Owner Chuck Jeffers said.

The money will be split evenly among the charities.

This is the first time the event has been held.

It went on for about three hours.