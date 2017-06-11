Omaha man dies in Papillion crash

A 22-year-old Omaha man has died following a single car accident in Papillion Sunday afternoon.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says Gregory Polinski was northbound on 72nd Street just north of Cedardale Road when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he went off the right side of the road, hit a light pole, and rolled.

Polinski was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the Bergan Mercy Trauma Center by Papillion Fire. Doctors pronounced him dead at approximately 5:00 pm. An autopsy is scheduled for 06/12/2017.

The South Metro Crash Response Team responded to investigate the accident. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.