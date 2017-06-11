I-80 shots fired leads to arrest

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested a man suspected

of shooting at a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017. Troopers, assisted by Lincoln Police,

responded to reports that the driver of a red Toyota Rav4 had displayed a handgun in the window and fired

multiple shots at another vehicle while both were driving westbound on I-80.

Neither occupant of the victims’ car were injured, but the car was struck by at least one bullet. After arriving on the

scene, troopers arrested Havacu Quintero, 48. Quintero was lodged in Lancaster County Jail on charges of

Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, False Reporting, and Possession of

Forged Documents.

The Nebraska State Patrol Aerial Division assisted in the situation.