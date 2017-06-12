Hail and heavy rain greet morning commuters

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail. Hail the size of quarters and even larger fell throughout the region. Channel 8 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Jason Taylor said an estimated two to three inches of rain fell this morning with some pockets of even heavier rain. The heavy rain during the morning commute caused a vehicle to stall near 14th and Highway 2 causing traffic to be rerouted. Several roads in south Lincoln were flooded briefly during the storm especially near 27th and Pine Lake. A flash flood warning was issued until 10:30 a.m. Monday.