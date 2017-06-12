ABC's American Idol Hits the Road

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Exactly fifteen years ago, “American Idol” hit TV screens for the first time, forever changing the landscape of reality competition programming. In celebration of the franchise’s anniversary, which also marks the birth year of this season’s youngest eligible contestant, the producers of “American Idol” announced today the start of auditions for the new season of the show, which will be broadcast from its new home on ABC. The nationwide search for the next superstar kicks off on THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, as the Idol Bus jumps into gear across America, offering hopefuls the chance to audition for a shot at superstardom.

From Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, “American Idol” will search every corner of the nation in its pursuit for talent. Auditioning has never been easier, with the series also taking to the internet, offering hopefuls the opportunity to submit audition videos online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

“American Idol” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

West Bus Tour East Bus Tour

Portland, OR – Aug 17 Orlando, FL – Aug 17

Oakland, CA – Aug 20 Miami, FL – Aug 19

Provo, UT – Aug 23 Atlanta, GA – Aug 22

Denver, CO – Aug 26 Charleston, SC – Aug 25

Omaha, NE – Aug 29 Asheville, NC – Aug 27

Tulsa, OK – Sept 1 Louisville, KY – Aug 30

Shreveport, LA – Sept 4 Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7 Annapolis, MD – Sept 5

Boston, MA – Sept 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept 11

New Orleans, LA – Sept 14

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

