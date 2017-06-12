Man missing at northwest Omaha lake; stranded boy rescued - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man missing at northwest Omaha lake; stranded boy rescued

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities plan to resume a search Monday for a man missing at a lake in northwest Omaha.
Witnesses had seen an 8-year-old boy stranded in a boat Sunday afternoon on Cunningham Lake. The boy told authorities that his dad had gone swimming from the boat but didn't come back. The boy was taken to shore and reunited with his mother and a grandmother.
A search for the man ended with the darkness Sunday night. His name hasn't been release.

