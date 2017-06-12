Man dies after SUV rams pole in Omaha suburb

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 22-year-old driver has died after crashing off a roadway in an Omaha suburb.

The accident occurred around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in Papillion. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says a man lost control of his sport utility vehicle on a curve. The SUV ran off the roadway, rammed a light pole and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The man was pronounced dead later at a hospital. The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Gregory Polinski, who lived in Omaha.