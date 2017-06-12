Man dies after SUV rams pole in Omaha suburb

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.More >>
A 22-year-old Omaha man has died following a single car accident Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 22-year-old Omaha man has died following a single car accident Sunday afternoon.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year. ``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year. ``Choose Life'' and Native American Cultural Awareness and History plates approved by the Legislature this year join several other plates created in recent years.More >>
A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail.More >>
A severe thunderstorm parked itself over Lincoln Monday morning, dropping heaving rain and hail.More >>
Allison Tietjen has been crowned Miss Nebraska 2017 and will represent the state at the 2018 Miss America Pageant live on ABC in September.More >>
Allison Tietjen has been crowned Miss Nebraska 2017 and will represent the state at the 2018 Miss America Pageant live on ABC in September.More >>
Authorities plan to resume a search Monday for a man missing at a lake in northwest Omaha.More >>
Authorities plan to resume a search Monday for a man missing at a lake in northwest Omaha.More >>
The speakers told people to stand up for their rights, speak up about their stories and show up in the fight for equality.More >>
The speakers told people to stand up for their rights, speak up about their stories and show up in the fight for equality.More >>
A paintball show down between local first responders for a good cause took place Sunday afternoon. Members of Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and rescue gathered at CJ's Paintball, which is located south of Lincoln, for the Battle of the Badges.More >>
A paintball show down between local first responders for a good cause took place Sunday afternoon. Members of Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and rescue gathered at CJ's Paintball, which is located south of Lincoln, for the Battle of the Badges.More >>
NSP got a grant to provide better coverage of Lancaster County lakes this summer.More >>
NSP got a grant to provide better coverage of Lancaster County lakes this summer.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.More >>
Hot, humid and windy weather continues today but a couple storms are possible Tuesday...More >>
Hot, humid and windy weather continues today but a couple storms are possible Tuesday...More >>