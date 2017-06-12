Man dies after SUV rams pole in Omaha suburb - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man dies after SUV rams pole in Omaha suburb

Man dies after SUV rams pole in Omaha suburb

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 22-year-old driver has died after crashing off a roadway in an Omaha suburb.
        The accident occurred around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in Papillion. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says a man lost control of his sport utility vehicle on a curve. The SUV ran off the roadway, rammed a light pole and rolled, ejecting the driver.
        The man was pronounced dead later at a hospital. The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Gregory Polinski, who lived in Omaha.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.