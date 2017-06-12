Omaha physics instructor to discuss upcoming solar eclipse - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha physics instructor to discuss upcoming solar eclipse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        A physics instructor Tuesday will discuss at the Omaha Science Cafe the upcoming solar eclipse.
        David Kriegler has taught astronomy and physics for more than 40 years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He's director of the Mallory Kountze Planetarium.
        Kriegler's presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Pizza will be provided for the first 50 people.        

        Science Cafe are open to everyone 21 and older. For more information, go to www.unmc.edu/sciencecafe.

