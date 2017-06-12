Grant to help students see Nebraska Capitol, historic sites

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

More Nebraska students will see the state Capitol and other historic sites under a new grant program designed to help schools that have cut field trips from their budgets.

The privately funded grant will reimburse schools for transportation and admission costs for a dozen educational sites throughout the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts, first lady Suzanne Shore and Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise announced the program Monday.

Organizers have raised about $350,000 toward their goal of $400,000. Their aim is to send every fourth grader in the state to the Capitol or a site near their school, such as Chimney Rock near Bayard or the Homestead National Monument near Beatrice.

The program is part of the Nebraska 150 celebration, a series of initiatives to commemorate the state's 150th anniversary.