Ending its rounds: Carousel leaving Gateway

LINCOLN, Neb. – June 12, 2017 — Gateway Mall will feel bigger by fall 2017 when it unveils its remodeled and refreshed Center Court. The refresh includes bright, modern seating and tables; plentiful plug-ins for charging smartphones and tablets; and updates in décor to offer comfortable seating and places to relax with friends and family.



“Our guests and community partners have asked for a more relaxing yet synergistic meeting space within the mall and we’re thrilled to announce that our Center Court is being remodeled to accommodate those needs,” said Chad Becwar, Gateway Mall general manager.



In Center Court, bright, new seating arrangements will provide options for both large and small groups including book clubs, dads and moms with kids in tow, and girlfriend meetups. Plug-ins for charging electronics will be located throughout the seating arrangements and can also be found on interactive tabletops, which include multiple USB flash drive ports.



Other updates include new artwork to replace the state fair mosaic graphics on the north and south bulkheads, new flooring to designate Center Court, and abundant plants and greenery that accentuate the home-like feel of the renovated space. Gateway Mall’s relationship with Make-A-Wish continues this year with a holiday season event; however, the mall’s carousel has been retired as part of the remodeling.



“We’ve partnered with Make-A-Wish for the past nine years and we are excited to host a new holiday season event,” said Becwar. “We’ll announce more details about the event later this year.”



Gateway Mall features more than 100 stores and restaurants. Stores include H&M, Sears, Dillard’s, Forever 21, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Foot Locker, American Eagle Outfitters, and Justice. Dining options include Olive Garden, Granite City Food & Brewery and Applebee's.