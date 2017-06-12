Authorities charge mom of kids locked out in 91-degree heat

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have charged the mother of two children who were locked out of their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.

Online court records say 28-year-old Kirsten Tunender was charged in an arrest warrant issued Tuesday with two counts of felony intentional child abuse. Adams County Jail records say she's bonded out already. A home phone listing for her couldn't be found. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could be contacted to comment for her.

The 2- and 8-year-old children were taken into state custody Sunday after they were spotted trying to get into their Hastings home. When officers knocked on the residence doors, no one answered. Police said the children seemed OK and didn't need medical attention.

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls have been taken into state custody because they were found locked outside their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.

Someone called police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after spotting the children apparently trying to get into their Hastings home. The children reported that they'd been locked outside since before lunch.

The officers knocked on the residence doors, but no one answered. Police say the children seemed OK and didn't need medical attention.

Hastings police Sgt. Brian Hessler says the parents hadn't shown up as of Monday afternoon.

The children were being cared for by state Health and Human Services workers.

Hessler says it's too early to say if the parents will face charges.