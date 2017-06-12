Part of North 56th closing June 14th - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Part of North 56th closing June 14th

Posted: Updated:

PORTION OF NORTH 56TH STREET TO CLOSE JUNE 14

Beginning Wednesday, June 14, North 56th Street between “R” and Vine streets will be closed for repairs due to a broken water main.  The work is expected to be completed in 10 days, but additional time may be necessary to allow new concrete to cure.  Traffic will be detoured to “R” Street, North Cotner Boulevard, and Vine Street.  Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses in the closure area. 

Public Works & Utilities appreciates your patience while this necessary repair is being completed. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.