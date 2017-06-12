Yazidi national cemetery in southeast Nebraska

MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) - Refugees from northern Iraq have established a national cemetery in southeast Nebraska. About 250 people gathered Saturday to celebrate the establishment of the new 20-acre Yazidi Cemetery.

The land was bought for $150,500 in October by the United Yazidi Community of America, a Lincoln nonprofit aiming to unify the Yazidi community. The nonprofit's website says Lincoln has the highest Yazidi population in the country.