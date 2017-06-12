TSCI Corporal Arrested

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

June 12, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo (21) was suspended without pay on Friday, June 9th, following an arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Murillo was arrested on Friday at 9:50 a.m. at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) for Unauthorized Communication with a prisoner and lodged in the Johnson County jail. The Nebraska State Patrol’s investigation into Murillo’s activities is ongoing.

Murillo had been employed with NDCS at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution since July 18, 2016.

“The introduction of contraband can lead to a variety of security breaches and will not be tolerated. Maintaining appropriate boundaries is a key component to safety and security,” said Director Scott R. Frakes.