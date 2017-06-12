New Boys and Girls Club facility

The Boys and Girls clubs of Lincoln and Lancaster County opened the doors to its new facility Monday.

This was the first day of its summer program.

It has expanded within park middle school with more classrooms and a gym.

The club now has four times the space compared to its old room.

"I was overjoyed because it's different than we had before. It's different from what we're used to. So, we're pretty excited about it,” Club Member Alante Hall-Carter said.

"It’s fun to see the kids in here. You can see the smiles on their faces having a new place to go,” Board President Jessica Erstad said.

The youth center is a continued partnership with Lincoln Public Schools.

The club raised about $850,000 to help with the cost.

Trey Anderson was a former club member and now works as staff.

He's been involved in the program for nine years and is glad to see the growth.

"It’s really amazing. Just knowing the humble beginnings we did have and not having our own space and now we have own space that we can do all sorts of projects and everything with the kids,” Anderson said.

The addition will allow the group to serve more kids.

It currently has 1,400 and expects that number to grow more than 30 percent.

"They deserve...these kids deserve a great place like this come every single day,” Operations Director Andy Larson said.

The club is still taking applications for its summer program.

For more information, visit this website.