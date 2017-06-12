CWS pairings and games times announced

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NCAA

OMAHA---The pairings and game times for the first two days of the Men’s College World Series have been announced. The 71st MCWS will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-27/28.

The first game this Saturday is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (CT), and will feature Cal St. Fullerton (39-22) against No. 1 national seed Oregon St. (54-4). Saturday’s second game features No. 4 national seed LSU (48-17) against Florida St. (45-21), and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. (CT).

The Sunday doubleheader features the No. 7 national seed Louisville (52-10) vs. Texas A&M (41-21) at 1 p.m. (CT). In the evening game starting at 6 p.m. (CT), No. 6 national seed TCU (47-16) will be squaring off against either No. 3 national seed Florida (46-17) or Wake Forest (43-19).

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-06-12/college-baseball-pairings-and-game-times-announced-71st-college