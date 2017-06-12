Officials urge safe driving after deadly weekend

It was a deadly weekend on Nebraska roads, with eight fatalities in five crashes spanning from Ogallala to Omaha.

As summer travel season heats up, safety officials remind you to keep on the defensive when you're behind the wheel.

"We have a mixture of a lot of drivers that may be one impaired, two distracted, and three drowsy,” Fred Zwonechek, the Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, said. “We want everyone to buckle up, pay attention. You know, your task is driving."

Zwonechek said accidents aren’t just related to highways, county roads or busy intersections.

"It’s everywhere,” he said. “And generally it's going to be somewhere you drive every day."

The weekend’s deadliest crash involved two motorcycles on 72nd and Cass Streets in Omaha. It took the lives of 3 people.

Registered nurse Sabrina Lamb was one of the first on scene.

"By the time I got to that intersection, it had already happened,” Lamb said. “So I pulled over, got out and tried to help whoever I could.”

So far, Nebraska has seen 86 fatalities this year.

While that number is down from years past, officials say any life lost is one too many.

Zwonechek said he hopes the tragedies from the weekend will teach others to take driving seriously, and eliminate deadly distractions.

"Texting and driving is equally as dangerous as someone driving over the alcohol legal limit,” he said. “You're that impaired. The other issue is driving while talking on the phone. You need to give driving your full attention, because you have a lot to pay attention to.”

He said defensive driving is the best way to keep yourself safe: always look ahead, use your rearview mirrors, and pay attention to the speed limit.