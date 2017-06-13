Stranger jumps to woman's aid during robbery

A stranger came to one woman’s defense while she was being robbed and assaulted.

It happened at Walgreens, near 17th and South Street, just before 10 Monday morning.

Police say a 54–year–old woman was walking into Walgreens when 26–year–old Jennifer Kreikemeier grabbed her and tried to take it.

The two struggled and Kreikemeier started punching and kicking the 54 year-old woman.

Police say a stranger, working across the street, came to help.

They say he pulled Kreikemier off the woman and kept her there until police came.

"We have citizens that are concerned for one another and are going to take action and, while we never recommend getting involved and its best to call 911 and let the police handle it, it’s commendable that they heard screaming and they heard calls for help and they went to investigate and assist," Officer Angela Sands, Lincoln Police Department.

Kreikemeier was arrested and cited for robbery.

The 54 year–old woman suffered minor injuries.