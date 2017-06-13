The Weeknd is coming to Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Weeknd is coming to Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) — Grammy Award®-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist The Weeknd has announced a second leg to his critically acclaimed Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, featuring stops throughout North America, New Zealand, Australia and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Phase two will kick off on September 6th in University Park, PA (full routing below). Gucci Mane and Nav will join The Weeknd for all U.S. dates with French Montana and Nav joining him in Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Phase One of the tour kicked off on February 17th in Stockholm, Sweden and wrapped on June 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio. VARIETY named The Weeknd “a bona fide pop star and an undeniable influence on his contemporaries,” while BRITISH GQ hailed, “this was without-doubt one of the best shows we've seen from a mega star in a seriously long time.” The Weeknd released his fourth full length studio album, Starboy, on November 25, 2016 through XO/Republic Records to rave reviews. The Starboy album has since been streamed over 5 million times and certified 2x-platinum, while the title track ‘Starboy’ is now 5x-platinum.

Tickets for the North American dates of the Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour – Phase Twogo on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 16th at 11am local time. For the New Zealand and Australian shows, the on-sale date is forthcoming. For all ticket purchase information, please visithttps://www.theweeknd.com/.

THE WEEKND – STARBOY: LEGEND OF THE FALL 2017 WORLD TOUR PHASE TWO
*All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.

9/6/17 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
9/9/17 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
9/12/17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
9/15/17 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
9/16/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo
9/19/17 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein
9/20/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Banker's Life Fieldhouse
9/22/17 - Las Vegas, NV - iHeart
9/24/17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
9/26/17 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
9/27/17 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena 
9/29/17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
10/2/17 - Edmonton - Rogers Place
10/5/17 - Vancouver - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/6/17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
10/8/17 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
10/11/17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden One Arena
10/13/17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
10/14/17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10/17/17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10/19/17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
10/21/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
10/24/17 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
10/28/17 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
10/29/17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
11/1/17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11/2/17 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/29/17 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
12/2/17 - Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena
12/6/17 - Brisbane, AUS - Entertainment Center
12/8/17 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena
12/11/17 - Adelaide, AUS - Entertainment Center
12/14/17 - Perth, AUS - Perth Arena

