The Weeknd is coming to Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) — Grammy Award®-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist The Weeknd has announced a second leg to his critically acclaimed Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, featuring stops throughout North America, New Zealand, Australia and Lincoln, Nebraska.



Phase two will kick off on September 6th in University Park, PA (full routing below). Gucci Mane and Nav will join The Weeknd for all U.S. dates with French Montana and Nav joining him in Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Phase One of the tour kicked off on February 17th in Stockholm, Sweden and wrapped on June 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio. VARIETY named The Weeknd “a bona fide pop star and an undeniable influence on his contemporaries,” while BRITISH GQ hailed, “this was without-doubt one of the best shows we've seen from a mega star in a seriously long time.” The Weeknd released his fourth full length studio album, Starboy, on November 25, 2016 through XO/Republic Records to rave reviews. The Starboy album has since been streamed over 5 million times and certified 2x-platinum, while the title track ‘Starboy’ is now 5x-platinum.



Tickets for the North American dates of the Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour – Phase Twogo on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 16th at 11am local time. For the New Zealand and Australian shows, the on-sale date is forthcoming. For all ticket purchase information, please visithttps://www.theweeknd.com/.



THE WEEKND – STARBOY: LEGEND OF THE FALL 2017 WORLD TOUR PHASE TWO

*All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.



9/6/17 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

9/9/17 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

9/12/17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/15/17 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

9/16/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo

9/19/17 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein

9/20/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Banker's Life Fieldhouse

9/22/17 - Las Vegas, NV - iHeart

9/24/17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

9/26/17 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

9/27/17 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/29/17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

10/2/17 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

10/5/17 - Vancouver - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/6/17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/8/17 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

10/11/17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden One Arena

10/13/17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

10/14/17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/17/17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/19/17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

10/21/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/24/17 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

10/28/17 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

10/29/17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11/1/17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11/2/17 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/29/17 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

12/2/17 - Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena

12/6/17 - Brisbane, AUS - Entertainment Center

12/8/17 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena

12/11/17 - Adelaide, AUS - Entertainment Center

12/14/17 - Perth, AUS - Perth Arena