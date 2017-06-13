Nebraska Wesleyan Football Announces List of 31 Recruits

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. – Head Coach Brian Keller has announced the names of 31 recruits who have said they will attend Nebraska Wesleyan University in the fall of 2017 and plan to participate in football for the Prairie Wolves.

Included in the group are 30 players from the prep ranks and one transfer. Among the list of recruits, 24 are in-state players from the state of Nebraska with seven players from Colorado.

The 2017 recruiting class has seven players that earned All-State recognition in their respective classes and one player that participated in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Nebraska Wesleyan went 4-6 in 2016 competing for the first time as a full member of NCAA Division III in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC). They went 3-5 to finish 5th in the IIAC standings.

NWU will open the 2017 season on September 2 when they host Concordia College (Minnesota) at Abel Stadium.

2017 Recruiting Class

Name, Position (Hometown/Previous School)

Brant Barth, WR (Kearney, Neb./Kearney HS)

Aiden Bennett, K (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southeast HS)

Christopher Borden, DL (North Platte, Neb./St. Patrick’s HS)

Cameron Burkard, OL (Omaha, Neb./Millard South HS)

Colton Davis, OL (Nebraska City, Neb/Lourdes Central Catholic HS)

Kaden Dawe, DB (Ord, Neb./Ord HS)

Colby Ensz, RB (Beatrice, Neb./Tri-County HS)

Jacob Garnas, LB (Julesburg, Colo./Sedgewick County HS)

Zach Hellie, WR (Gurley, Neb./Leyton HS)

Dillon Holsteen, DL (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Southwest HS)

Sam Johnson, DB (Kearney, Neb./Kearney HS)

Garris Karr, RB (Kennard, Neb./Arlington HS)

Jonathan Kitazano, OL (Colorado Springs, Colo./Rampart HS)

Andrew Maestas, DB (Parker, Colo./Legend HS)

Brendan Mayden, LB (Holyoke, Colo./Holyoke HS)

Brode McIntosh, Slot (Mullen, Neb./Mullen HS)

Seth McRobert, LB (Bennington, Neb./Arlington HS)

Wyatt Nickels, LB (Johnson, Neb./Johnson-Brock HS)

Hayden Penny, DL (Arlington, Neb./Arlington HS)

Dakota Prorok, DB (Columbus, Neb./Lakeview HS)

Mitch Russman, TE (Weston, Neb./University of Nebraska-Lincoln/Raymond Central HS)

Alex Segura, WR (Aurora, Colo./Rangeview HS)

Kassius Skinner, OL (Palmyra, Neb./Palmyra HS)

Carter Smith, LB (Shelby, Neb./Shelby-Rising City HS)

Joel Springer, OL (Aurora, Neb./Aurora HS)

Ryan Stewart, FB (Malcolm, Neb./Malcolm HS)

Kevin Tims, QB (Colorado Springs, Colo./Lewis Palmer HS)

Tyler Trout, RB (Alliance, Neb./Alliance HS)

Joe Vinton, OL (Mullen, Neb./Mullen HS)

Jacob Walsh, DL (Roca, Neb./Norris HS)

Ty Wilterdink, OL (Sterling, Colo./Sterling HS)