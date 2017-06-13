Nebraska Wesleyan Breaks Ground on Wrestling Practice Facility

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Wesleyan University broke ground for their new wrestling practice facility on Tuesday morning (June 13) in a ceremony on the site of the new building.

The 5,400 square-foot facility, located just north of Abel Stadium, will feature space for two practice mats, an exercise area, athletic training room, student-athlete locker room and a coaches’ office. The building’s design will incorporate architectural elements that integrate into the campus.

Construction of the new building begins today and will be completed by early October in time for preseason training for the 2017-18 season.

“This was a great day for Nebraska Wesleyan University and the Prairie Wolves wrestling program,” NWU head wrestling coach Brandon Bradley said. “We will now have a permanent home to call our own and show off to recruits as we continue to build this wrestling program into a championship contender.”

Nebraska Wesleyan completed its first season of varsity wrestling during the 2016-17 season after bringing the program back to campus. A total of 26 wrestlers were a part of the Prairie Wolves team in their initial season.