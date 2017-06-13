Body of missing man recovered from Omaha lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Body of missing man recovered from Omaha lake

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered the body of an Omaha man who'd been reported missing at a lake after going for a cooling swim while fishing with his 8-year-old son.

The Omaha Fire Department dive team recovered the body of 42-year-old Benjamin Pike around 8:30 p.m. Monday. It had been found in about 10 feet of water at Cunningham Lake by people operating advanced sonar from a private boat.

Collin Pike said his dad had jumped into the water Sunday afternoon and soon disappeared from view. The boy stood up and waved until someone noticed his distress and went to help.
 

