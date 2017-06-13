Couple charged in boat accident that severely injured girl

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Update:

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ A man and woman have been charged in connection with a boating accident that severely injured a girl at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.

Court records say Doug Haney is charged with boating under the influence and two counts of felony child abuse. Mary Haney is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory. A North Platte phone listed for them rang busy during several calls Wednesday. Court records don't list an attorney for them.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a boat was pulling the 9-year-old girl and another girl on some sort of flotation device at high speed when the boat turned sharply and the girls were tossed onto rocks. The older girl was taken to an Omaha hospital. The other girl suffered minor injuries.



Authorities say a girl has been hospitalized in Omaha after a boating accident at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.

The accident was reported a little before 6 p.m. Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a boat was pulling the 9-year-old girl and another girl on some sort of flotation device at high speed when the boat driver turned sharply and the girls were tossed onto rocks.

The 9-year-old was taken to a North Platte hospital and then to one in Kearney before being taken to Omaha for treatment of her serious injuries. The other girl suffered minor injuries.

The man driving the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence and two counts of felony child abuse. Court records don't yet show that he's been formally charged.