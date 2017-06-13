Girl hurt in west Nebraska boating accident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Authorities say a girl has been hospitalized in Omaha after a boating accident at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.

The accident was reported a little before 6 p.m. Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a boat was pulling the 9-year-old girl and another girl on some sort of flotation device at high speed when the boat driver turned sharply and the girls were tossed onto rocks.

The 9-year-old was taken to a North Platte hospital and then to one in Kearney before being taken to Omaha for treatment of her serious injuries. The other girl suffered minor injuries.

The man driving the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence and two counts of felony child abuse. Court records don't yet show that he's been formally charged.